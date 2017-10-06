Watson (calf) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Oakland.

Watson followed the same pattern last week, missing practice Wednesday and Thursday but then returning as a full participant Friday. He caught five of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers, with his snap share (62 percent) sitting right in its usual range. A similar workload can be expected Sunday in Oakland.