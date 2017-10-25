Ravens' Ben Watson: May miss first game of the season
Watson (knee) was a nonparticipant at Wednesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Watson appears to be in legitimate danger of missing Thursday's game. He's been listed on most of the injury reports this season and has yet to miss a contest, but the presence of a new injury -- in addition to the Ravens' signing of Gavin Escobar -- creates serious concern regarding the 36-year-old's Week 8 availability. Since the Ravens are also dealing with a slew of injuries at wide receiver, the offense doesn't project to have much success throwing the ball against Miami. Nick Boyle will serve as the top tight end if Watson isn't available.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...