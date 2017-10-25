Watson (knee) was a nonparticipant at Wednesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Watson appears to be in legitimate danger of missing Thursday's game. He's been listed on most of the injury reports this season and has yet to miss a contest, but the presence of a new injury -- in addition to the Ravens' signing of Gavin Escobar -- creates serious concern regarding the 36-year-old's Week 8 availability. Since the Ravens are also dealing with a slew of injuries at wide receiver, the offense doesn't project to have much success throwing the ball against Miami. Nick Boyle will serve as the top tight end if Watson isn't available.