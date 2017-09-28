Play

Watson (calf) did not practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Back-to-back missed practice sessions thus cloud Watson's availability for Sunday's game against the Steelers, though a return to practice in any capacity Friday would brighten his Week 4 outlook. With Maxx Williams also not practicing Thursday, Nick Boyle currently profiles at the team's top healthy tight end.

