Ravens' Ben Watson: Misses practice again
Watson (calf) did not practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Back-to-back missed practice sessions thus cloud Watson's availability for Sunday's game against the Steelers, though a return to practice in any capacity Friday would brighten his Week 4 outlook. With Maxx Williams also not practicing Thursday, Nick Boyle currently profiles at the team's top healthy tight end.
