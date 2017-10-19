Watson (knee) was held out of practice Thursday, Edward Lee of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Watson is one of six pass catchers -- four wide receivers and two tight ends -- that has either been a nonparticipant or limited participant in both of the Ravens' first two practices of the week. Though Watson's health might be on sturdier ground than some of those other players, he'll probably need to see some involvement in Friday's session for the Ravens to feel good about his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings.