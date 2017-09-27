Ravens' Ben Watson: Misses practice with calf injury
Watson didn't practice Wednesday due to a calf injury.
Watson is making his first appearance on the injury report this season after catching three passes for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-7 loss to the Jaguars. Given that his touchdown came on Baltimore's final drive, it's safe to assume the calf injury wasn't viewed as a major issue Sunday. A return to practice in any capacity Thursday would put Watson on track to play in Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. His role as Baltimore's top tight end appears secure, but an eight-catch Week 2 performance looks like a clear outlier. Watson had just three targets combined in the team's other two games.
