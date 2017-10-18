Watson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Watson was held out of Wednesday practices in Weeks 4 and 5 due to a calf injury, but he didn't end up missing any games or having his workload limited. There will only be cause for concern if he doesn't make it back to practice by the end of the week as the Ravens prepare for Sunday's game in Minnesota. Watson is locked in as the team's top pass-catching tight end, but he's essentially been limited to low-value short targets since catching eight passes for 91 yards in a Week 2 win over the Browns. He's caught 16 of 21 targets for just 85 yards over the past four weeks, limited to a dump-off role in an unproductive passing game.