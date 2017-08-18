Ravens' Ben Watson: Nabs 11-yard reception in 2017 debut
Watson caught his lone target for 11 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Dolphins.
The veteran tight end saw his first game action in nearly a year after suffering a torn Achilles against the Lions last preseason. Watson only played sparingly Thursday, as did most of Baltimore's veteran first-stringers, but he made the most of his lone opportunity with an impressive grab over the middle to pick up 11 yards. Look for Watson to see more snaps in Baltimore's third preseason game as he looks to solidify his role as the Ravens' top pass catching tight end.
