Watson caught five of six targets for 40 yards in Saturday's win over the Colts.

The veteran tight end turned in another solid performance in Week 16 and has now recorded multiple receptions in four of his last five games. Watson's 54 receptions on the year tie him with Seattle's Jimmy Graham for ninth in the league among tight ends. Obviously, Watson's touchdown production hasn't been in the same stratosphere as Graham's, but Watson does have some sneaky utility in PPR leagues that play into Week 17.