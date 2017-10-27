Ravens' Ben Watson: Nabs second touchdown of 2017
Watson caught two of four targets for six yards and a touchdown in Thursday's win over the Dolphins.
The veteran got open on a play-action pass for an easy touchdown in the first half Thursday, marking his first score since Week 3 against Jacksonville. Watson saw just four targets, which is tied for his lowest total since that Jaguars game, but part of that can be chalked up to Baltimore changing its gameplan following Joe Flacco's concussion. Watson is still one of the most heavily targeted options in the Ravens' passing game; however, it'll be interesting to monitor his usage if Flacco is ultimately unable to go in Week 9 against Tennessee.
