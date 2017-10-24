Ravens' Ben Watson: Not practicing Tuesday
Watson (knee) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Ravens listed Watson as a limited participant Monday, but that was more of a walkthrough than a true practice with the team having played a game the day before. Due to the short turnaround in the schedule with the Ravens set to play Thursday against the Dolphins, Watson's practice time will likely be restricted again Wednesday, if he's not held out entirely. The expectation remains that he'll be able to play through any lingering knee pain come Thursday, as has been the case throughout the season.
More News
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 RB rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
Need some starting options for Week 8? We’ve got you covered at every position on the Fantasy...