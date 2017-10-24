Watson (knee) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Ravens listed Watson as a limited participant Monday, but that was more of a walkthrough than a true practice with the team having played a game the day before. Due to the short turnaround in the schedule with the Ravens set to play Thursday against the Dolphins, Watson's practice time will likely be restricted again Wednesday, if he's not held out entirely. The expectation remains that he'll be able to play through any lingering knee pain come Thursday, as has been the case throughout the season.