Ravens' Ben Watson: Not targeted
Watson was not targeted during Sunday's 39-38 loss to Pittsburgh.
Watson was on the field for 33 of Baltimore's 64 offensive snaps, but that was only good enough to tie for second among the team's tight ends with Maxx Williams and was eight behind Nick Boyle. Watson is the best receiving tight end on a team that goes heavy in its formations. Still, the veteran has seemed lost in the shuffle at times, failing to top 45 yards receiving in any game since Week 2. The trend is moving downward, but the good news is Watson takes on his Week 2 opponent, the Cleveland Browns, this Sunday.
