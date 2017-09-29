Play

Watson (calf) took part in Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Watson did not practice the previous two days, but he was able to get some work in at Friday's session, so he should have a chance to play Sunday against the Steelers. His Week 4 status will be revealed when the Ravens release their final injury report of the week at some point Friday.

