Watson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

After two absences from practices to begin the week, Watson was able to get back on the field in a limited capacity Friday, which may be good enough for the Ravens to clear him to play by the time Sunday arrives. The Ravens similarly limited Watson's practice workload in Weeks 3 through 5, but the veteran tight end has yet to miss a game this season. Watson is coming off a Week 6 loss to the Bears in which he saw eight targets during the contest, gaining 28 yards on six receptions.