Watson had two catches for two yards in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

The veteran was hampered by a calf injury early in the week but was able to give it a go Sunday and played the most snaps of any Ravens skill player. Unfortunately, Watson's presence on the field did not translate into production as he saw just four targets and finished the day with his lowest output since the season opener. Baltimore's offense did more to get the receivers involved, however, as Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin both had strong outings on the outside. The Ravens remain unpredictable in terms of where the passing production comes from on a weekly basis, but Watson figures to be more involved in Week 6 against the Bears.