Watson caught seven of 10 targets for 41 yards in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

The 10 targets were a season-high, but Watson still had a low yardage output. According to airyards.com, Watson's average depth of target is just 6.90 yards downfield, which is a low mark that confirms that he is rarely running the type of routes that lead to big plays. Watson remains a staple of the offense, but Baltimore's hesitance to use the veteran beyond check down-type routes puts a cap on his yardage output.