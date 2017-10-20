Watson (knee) returned to practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Watson followed a similar schedule while dealing with a calf injury in Weeks 3, 4 and 5, sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday but then returning as a full participant Friday. He's yet to miss a game this season, and the Ravens seem to just be limiting his practice reps in an effort to keep the 37-year-old fresh while he deals with some minor ailments. Watson's role as the team's top pass-catching tight end has led to just one game with more than 43 yards this season. He piled up 91 of his 176 yards in a Week 2 win over the Browns.