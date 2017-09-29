Watson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, but he said he'll be fine to play, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After missing practice the previous two days, Watson returned as a full participant Friday. He caught eight passes for 91 yards Week 2 against Cleveland, but he had just three catches for 12 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Baltimore's other two games. Given his role as the Ravens' top pass-catching tight end, Watson should eventually find some semblance of consistency, though he's unlikely to be prolific as the third or fourth option in a struggling passing game.