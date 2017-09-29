Ravens' Ben Watson: Says he'll play Sunday
Watson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, but he said he'll be fine to play, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
After missing practice the previous two days, Watson returned as a full participant Friday. He caught eight passes for 91 yards Week 2 against Cleveland, but he had just three catches for 12 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Baltimore's other two games. Given his role as the Ravens' top pass-catching tight end, Watson should eventually find some semblance of consistency, though he's unlikely to be prolific as the third or fourth option in a struggling passing game.
More News
-
Ravens' Ben Watson: Practices Friday•
-
Ravens' Ben Watson: Misses practice again•
-
Ravens' Ben Watson: Misses practice with calf injury•
-
Ravens' Ben Watson: Scores in garbage time•
-
Ravens' Ben Watson: Hauls in eight receptions for 91 yards•
-
Ravens' Ben Watson: Held without a catch in season opener•
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...