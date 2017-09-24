Ravens' Ben Watson: Scores in garbage time
Watson caught three passes for 12 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Sunday's 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London.
Coming off an eight-catch, 91-yard Week 2 performance, Watson was a complete non-factor until he caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Mallett in the closing minutes of the game. The 36-year-old is locked in as Baltimore's primary pass-catching tight end, but the role has led to just 12 targets in three games, with Week 2 looking like a major outlier. It'll be tough to trust any piece of the Baltimore offense heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Steelers.
