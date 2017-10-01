Ravens' Ben Watson: Set to play Sunday
Watson (calf) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.
Watson missed the first two practices of the week, but logged a full session Friday and will suit up for the Week 4 contest. The tight end was the only Raven to find the endzone in last week's disastrous loss to Jacksonville, and he led the team with eight targets in their Week 2 tilt against Cleveland. Watson has established himself as the top tight end on the depth chart, and through four games, is third on the team with 12 total targets. The 36-year-old should once again have a role Sunday against the Steelers, who have allowed just one touchdown to opposing tight ends on the year.
More News
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...