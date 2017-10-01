Watson (calf) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

Watson missed the first two practices of the week, but logged a full session Friday and will suit up for the Week 4 contest. The tight end was the only Raven to find the endzone in last week's disastrous loss to Jacksonville, and he led the team with eight targets in their Week 2 tilt against Cleveland. Watson has established himself as the top tight end on the depth chart, and through four games, is third on the team with 12 total targets. The 36-year-old should once again have a role Sunday against the Steelers, who have allowed just one touchdown to opposing tight ends on the year.