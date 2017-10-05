Ravens' Ben Watson: Sits out another practice
Watson (calf) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Normally, consecutive DNPs would suggest a player trending toward missing action, but last week Watson missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday tending to his calf issue, before returning to a full practice Friday. Though listed as questionable in advance of Week 4 action, he suited up and caught five passes (on six targets) for 43 yards in a 26-9 loss to the Steelers.
