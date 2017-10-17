Play

Watson caught six passes for 28 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

Watson's eight targets were a team high, but he averaged a mere 3.5 yards per target. He continues to see consistent target volume as quarterback Joe Flacco's favorite target, but Watson's route tree hasn't allowed for many big gains deep down the field. Watson and the Ravens will head to Minnesota to face the Vikings in Week 7.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories