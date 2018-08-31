Jackson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Jackson will remain on injured reserve for the duration of the 2018 season. The 26-year-old has had an injury-riddled NFL career since his selection in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, including a torn right ACL in 2015. More information about Jackson's season-ending injury is likely to be revealed in the coming days.

