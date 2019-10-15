Ravens' Bennett Jackson: Signs with injury-riddled Ravens
The Ravens signed Jackson on Tuesday.
Over the last two weeks, the Ravens have placed both Tony Jefferson (knee) and DeShon Elliott (knee) on injured reserve, leaving a major void in the team's secondary. Jackson spent time on the Ravens' practice squad last year and with the Jets' active roster this year, but he's still never played an NFL snap since being drafted in 2014. The state of the Ravens' secondary means Jackson has a good shot to at least contribute on special teams Sunday against the Seahawks.
