The Ravens placed Kone (lower body) on injured reserve Sunday with a designation to return, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Kone was cleared to participate in training camp after fully recovering from a torn MCL and ACL, but he picked up a lower-body injury during practice last week. The injury is severe enough for Kone to start the 2026 season on injured reserve, meaning he'll be required to miss at least the next four games. Week 5 against the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 11 is the earliest that the second-year cornerback can return.