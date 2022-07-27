Victor passed his physical Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
The 25-year-old undrafted receiver out of Ohio State can now get to work competing for a spot in a thin Ravens receiving group which only features four players with in-game NFL experience. The 6-foot-4 wideout features great length if nothing else, something those four players mostly lack. Baltimore doesn't figure to air it out much in 2022, so Victor will be hard-pressed to accrue any volume even if he does ultimately make the 53-man roster.