Ravens' Binjimen Victor: Lands on NFI List
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Victor (undisclosed) was placed on the non-football injury list Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what type of injury Victor may be dealing with, though it happened outside the team facility. He'll have to be medically cleared prior to taking the practice field during training camp.
