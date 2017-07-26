Rainey was signed by the Ravens on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Rainey's versatility and experience intrigues the Ravens, who just lost Kenneth Dixon to meniscus surgery. Rainey has missed just two games the past three seasons, most recently tallying 63 yards on 17 carries to go along with 20 catches for 153 yards on 25 targets with the Giants in 2016. Terrance West and Danny Woodhead jump to the top of the pecking order at running back for the Ravens, while Rainey has a chance to beat out Javorius Allen and undrafted rookie Taquan Mizzell for the No. 3 spot.