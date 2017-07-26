Ravens' Bobby Rainey: Headed to Baltimore
Rainey was signed by the Ravens on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Rainey's versatility and experience intrigues the Ravens, who just lost Kenneth Dixon to meniscus surgery. Rainey has missed just two games the past three seasons, most recently tallying 63 yards on 17 carries to go along with 20 catches for 153 yards on 25 targets with the Giants in 2016. Terrance West and Danny Woodhead jump to the top of the pecking order at running back for the Ravens, while Rainey has a chance to beat out Javorius Allen and undrafted rookie Taquan Mizzell for the No. 3 spot.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Elliott slides in latest mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
Ingram not afraid of Peterson
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with Saints running back Mark Ingram prior to training camp,...
-
Pierre Garcon is a Fantasy target
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with new 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon prior to training camp,...