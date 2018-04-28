Ravens' Bradley Bozeman: Heading to Baltimore
The Ravens selected Bozeman in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 215th overall.
Bozeman fits a need for the Ravens after Ryan Jensen left in free agency. The Alabama product isn't on the same level as Ryan Kelly was coming out of school, but he's big-bodied at 6-foot-4 and 317 pounds and he's disciplined after being coached by Nick Saban. He'll push Matt Skura for the starting center gig.
