Bozeman is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints due to an ankle injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Bozeman is attempting to play through a lower-leg injury and limped off the field, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. It remains to be seen whether Bozeman exacerbated his preexisting injury. Hroniss Grasu will slot into Baltimore's starting lineup as long as Bozeman remains sidelined.