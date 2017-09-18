Ravens' Brandon Carr: Dominant outing Sunday
Carr had an interception, four passes defensed and three tackles in Sunday's win over the Browns.
The veteran has looked impressive through his first two games in Baltimore with two interceptions thus far. According to Pro Football Focus, Carr was targeted 10 times Sunday and allowed just three receptions for 37 yards. Carr is locked into the starting role opposite Jimmy Smith and is clearly playing well enough to limit Baltimore's need to lean on rookie Marlon Humphrey.
