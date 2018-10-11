Carr (knee) did not practice during Wednesday's session.

Despite playing through the pain during Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Browns, Carr was held out of Wednesday's practice. There's a chance the move simply reflects Baltimore's cautious approach to dealing with injuries mid-season, but perhaps Carr is dealing with additional symptoms. The situation is something to keep an eye on as the week progresses. If Carr isn't able to shed the pain, look for Tavon Young to slide into the open starting cornerback spot.

