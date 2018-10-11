Ravens' Brandon Carr: Held out of Wednesday practice
Carr (knee) did not practice during Wednesday's session.
Despite playing through the pain during Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Browns, Carr was held out of Wednesday's practice. There's a chance the move simply reflects Baltimore's cautious approach to dealing with injuries mid-season, but perhaps Carr is dealing with additional symptoms. The situation is something to keep an eye on as the week progresses. If Carr isn't able to shed the pain, look for Tavon Young to slide into the open starting cornerback spot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It hasn't always been easy for Matt Ryan and Andrew Luck in 2018, but Jamey Eisenberg likes...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...