Carr recorded three tackles, all solo, three passes defensed and one interception in Sunday's 47-3 win over the Bills.

With Jimmy Smith suspended, Carr will take over the No. 1 cornerback responsibilities for the first four games of the season. He made good on it Sunday, nearly taking his third-quarter interception to the house. He'll now matchup with A.J. Green on Thursday night.

More News
Our Latest Stories