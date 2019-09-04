Carr (undisclosed) was practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Heading into his 12th year in the league, Carr has yet to mess a regular-season game through stints with three teams. Carr finished last year with 45 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. It's unclear what's bothering the veteran corner, but the fact that he's practicing in some fashion is a positive sign for his chances to play Sunday versus the Dolphins.

