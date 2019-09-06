Ravens' Brandon Carr: Listed as questionable
Carr (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Carr practiced in full Friday, his second consecutive unrestricted practice after being limited Wednesday. The 12-year veteran hasn't yet missed a regular-season game in his career and appears to be trending towards suiting up Week 1.
