Ravens' Brandon Carr: Not practicing Wednesday
Carr (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Carr was able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Titans, but does not appear to have fully recovered from a lingering knee injury. The 32-year-old cornerback should be considered questionable for Baltimore's contest against the Saints in Week 7.
