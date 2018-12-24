Carr recorded two tackles (one solo) and an interception in Saturday's win over the Chargers.

Carr's interception in Sunday's game was his first since Week 1. He's seen his role reduced slightly this season, playing about 10 snaps less per game than last year. Despite the reduction he's been a great player for a soaring Ravens defense in 2018. He and the rest of the team will look to secure a division title with a win over the Browns in Week 17.