Ravens' Brandon Carr: Notches seven tackles
Carr racked up a team-high seven tackles in Thursday's win over the Dolphins.
The veteran corner has picked up 13 tackles over the last two weeks after notching just 15 tackles through his first six outings. Carr also leads the team with three interceptions and is tied with Jimmy Smith for the team-lead in passes defensed with seven. He's a durable corner who is a safe bet to be on the field for the vast majority of Baltimore's defensive plays on a weekly basis, but his tackle numbers won't always be as good as they were Thursday.
