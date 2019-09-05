Carr (undisclosed) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Carr was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, but he now appears back to full capacity. The veteran cornerback has yet to miss a regular-season game and is entering his 12th year in the NFL. He's on track for Sunday's contest versus Miami.

