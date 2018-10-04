Ravens' Brandon Carr: Practices in full
Carr (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Carr was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, but it appears that Baltimore was simply limiting the veteran's workload. The starting cornerback seems on track to suit up against the Browns on Sunday.
