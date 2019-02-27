General manager Eric DeCosta expects Carr to remain with the Ravens in 2019, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

While Baltimore could save over $5 million in cap space each of the next two years by letting Carr walk, it seems the consistent veteran may be too valuable to let go. However, with 2017 first-round corner Marlon Humphrey on the rise and slot corner Tavon Wilson freshly signed to a handsome contract extension, Carr's continued presence on the team could spell trouble for Jimmy Smith's future in Baltimore.