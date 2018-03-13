Carr will have his 2018 option picked up by the Ravens, Jamie Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Carr will remain in Baltimore, where he recorded 56 tackles (50 solo), 12 passes defensed and four interceptions in his first season with the Ravens last year. The 31-year-old cornerback is now scheduled to make $4.5 million next season and will provide the Ravens with some much-needed veteran leadership in the secondary, especially considering Jimmy Smith (Achilles) could miss the beginning of the season.