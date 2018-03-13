Ravens' Brandon Carr: Remaining in Baltimore
Carr will have his 2018 option picked up by the Ravens, Jamie Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Carr will remain in Baltimore, where he recorded 56 tackles (50 solo), 12 passes defensed and four interceptions in his first season with the Ravens last year. The 31-year-old cornerback is now scheduled to make $4.5 million next season and will provide the Ravens with some much-needed veteran leadership in the secondary, especially considering Jimmy Smith (Achilles) could miss the beginning of the season.
More News
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.