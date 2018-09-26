Ravens' Brandon Carr: Skips practice Wednesday
Carr did not participate in practice Wednesday due to a knee injury.
The origin of Carr's injury is unclear, as he played 68 defensive snaps during Sunday's game against the Broncos, but his absence from the practice field Wednesday leaves Carr's status in doubt for Week 4 versus the Steelers. A better indicator of his availability for the weekend will come to light when the team releases its designations Friday.
