Ravens' Brandon Carr: Snags pick Sunday
Carr compiled four solo tackles, one pass breakup and one interception Sunday against the Browns.
Carr logged all 64 defensive snaps Sunday and posted his best outing of the second half of the season. This marks Carr's fourth interception of the season and his first since Week 7 against the Vikings. The Colts will be a difficult Week 16 matchup as they've thrown just nine interceptions all season.
