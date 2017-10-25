Carr had six tackles (five solo) and an interception in Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.

Carr is one interception from reaching his career high of four interceptions, and it's just seven games into the season. The six tackles he added Sunday were a season high as well, since he normally hovers around three tackles per game. His low tackle counts hurts his IDP value, but Carr is a solid option for daily leagues against risk-taking or inexperienced quarterbacks.