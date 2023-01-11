Stephens (illness) has returned to Baltimore after being transported to Cincinnati hospital Sunday.
Stephens became acutely ill ahead of the Ravens' Week 18 matchup with the Bengals and was forced to remain in Cincinnati for couple days to receive treatment. The specific details surrounding his condition have not been released but the cornerback is now back with the team and his status is worth monitoring for Sunday's rematch against the Bengals in the wild-card round.
