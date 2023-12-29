Stephens (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The third-year cornerback out of SMU popped up on Baltimore's injury report as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, and after recording another DNP on Friday, Stephens chances of playing seem to be getting worse. Arthur Maulet and Ronald Darby would likely see increased work in the Ravens' secondary if Stephens is unable to suit up in Week 17.