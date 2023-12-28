Stephens did not practice Thursday due to an ankle issue, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

It's not clear how or when the ankle concern popped up, as Stephens wasn't listed on Wednesday's estimated injury report. The third-year cornerback has been a stalwart in Baltimore's secondary this season, playing every defensive snap in 13 of the team's 15 games so far. Kyle Hamilton (knee) and Arthur Maulet (knee) are both dealing with an injury as well, so the Ravens' secondary could be considerably shorthanded Sunday versus Miami.