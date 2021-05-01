The Ravens selected Stephens in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 104th overall.

A former standout running back recruit for UCLA, Stephens transferred and walked on to SMU to prove himself at corner. The SMU pass defense wasn't very good in his two starting seasons and he needs more development at the new position, but Stephens posted toolsy numbers in athletic testing and likely holds a lot of long-term upside for Baltimore. At 6-foot, 213 pounds Stephens is bigger than a lot of safeties, but his 4.44 speed, 38-inch vertical and 127-inch broad jump imply he should be able to stick at corner. Baltimore will hope he's ready to take over when Jimmy Smith is no longer viable.