Stephens should see increased defensive snaps with starting cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Falcons, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Stephens has recorded 24 tackles and five passes defended while playing in a reserve role over 13 games this season, but he did play at least 90 percent of defensive snaps in seven games for Baltimore's heavily-injured secondary last season. This experience should make the second-year cornerback the likeliest candidate to start in place of Peters, who could miss additional time while dealing with a mild calf strain. Brandon logged 22 tackles and two passes defended while seeing his most significant playing time over a six-game stretch in 2021, and he should have plenty of opportunities for tackles while facing Atlanta's run-centric offense Saturday.