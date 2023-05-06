Stephens is expected to transition to the safety position this summer, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Stephens will be making the transition from cornerback to safety this offseason. The young defensive back is heading into his third year after being a Day two pick in the NFL Draft. His best season was his rookie year, where he started 11 games thanks to a litany of injuries to the team's secondary, totaling 78 tackles and four pass breakups. Last season, he only started four games for the Ravens, but still accumulated seven pass deflections. Baltimore needs the depth at safety after trading Chuck Clark to the Jets during the offseason.